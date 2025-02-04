MC Portfolio Eyes Political Career, Advocates for Creative Sector Representation

Renowned entertainment commentator MC Portfolio has revealed his ambitions to transition into politics, aiming to leverage his creative industry roots to advocate for Ghana’s arts and culture sector.

During a candid interview with Kpekpo Maxwell Justice (KMJ) on Joy News, the media personality outlined his vision for a gradual climb into governance, starting at the grassroots level.

“I’ve always considered representing my community, perhaps as an assemblyman first,” MC Portfolio disclosed, reflecting on earlier calls from his neighborhood for him to enter local politics. While he admitted feeling unprepared at the time, he emphasized a deliberate approach: “I want to rise steadily, learn the ropes, and let destiny guide the journey. For now, an MP role focused on the creative sector feels like the right goal.”

His remarks come amid heightened public scrutiny of Ghana’s political landscape, particularly ongoing parliamentary vetting processes. MC Portfolio praised aspects of the vetting system, calling it a learning opportunity for aspiring politicians like himself. “Observing these processes has been eye-opening—both inspiring and sobering,” he said. “Politics has its own ‘body language,’ and mastering it requires patience.”

However, the media personality did not shy away from critiquing recent political conduct, describing scenes from a recent parliamentary session as “disheartening.” He lamented behavior that “clashed with the dignity expected of leaders,” stressing the need for accountability. “Titles like ‘Honourable’ must be earned through action, not just bestowed,” he argued. “If we’re serious about progress, we must demand leaders who embody those ideals.”

MC Portfolio’s pivot to politics mirrors a growing trend of Ghanaian entertainers and cultural figures seeking public office, driven by frustrations over limited representation for the creative industry. With the sector contributing significantly to Ghana’s economy and global image, advocates argue it deserves dedicated advocacy in legislative spaces. Analysts suggest his grassroots-focused strategy—coupled with his media influence—could resonate with younger voters and artists seeking a relatable voice in governance.

Yet challenges loom. Critics question whether entertainers-turned-politicians can navigate complex bureaucratic systems, while others argue the creative sector’s needs—such as copyright reforms, funding gaps, and infrastructure—require specialized policy expertise. MC Portfolio acknowledged the learning curve, stating, “I’m still observing, still absorbing. Leadership isn’t just about passion; it’s about preparation.”

As Ghana’s political arena evolves, MC Portfolio’s journey—and whether it inspires similar moves among his peers—will test the intersection of celebrity, advocacy, and governance. For now, his message is clear: “The creative sector isn’t just about music or films. It’s about livelihoods, heritage, and untapped potential. Someone needs to fight for that in Parliament.”