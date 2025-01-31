MC Portfolio Reveals Reasons Behind Split with Shatta Wale

Accra-based entertainment journalist MC Portfolio has publicly addressed the growing rift between himself and dancehall star Shatta Wale, citing clashes over professional ethics and his decision to endorse rival artist Stonebwoy for the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

During a candid interview on the Asetena Pa show hosted by Akoto Mansa, Portfolio emphasized that his commitment to journalistic integrity ultimately strained his ties with Wale’s camp.

Portfolio, who once maintained a cordial relationship with Shatta Wale, stressed that his role as a journalist demanded impartiality, even at the cost of personal alliances. “This was never about personal issues,” he clarified. “My job is to report facts, not cater to egos.” He revealed that tensions escalated when Wale’s supporters turned against him following his public endorsement of Stonebwoy for the Artiste of the Year category.

Central to the fallout, according to Portfolio, was a fundamental disagreement over accountability. He accused Wale’s inner circle of operating under an “infallibility complex,” where criticism or dissent is dismissed. “As journalists, we can’t endorse that mindset. Truth matters more than loyalty to any individual,” he asserted.

The journalist defended his support for Stonebwoy as a principled stand rooted in fairness. “This wasn’t about pitting artists against each other. Stonebwoy earned that recognition through his work, and I wasn’t going to ignore that just to please Wale’s fans,” he explained. Portfolio noted that his stance was aligned with industry peers, including media personalities Andy Dosty and DJ Slim, who collectively advocated for merit-based recognition.

Fan backlash, however, was swift. Wale’s devotees accused Portfolio of betrayal, framing his endorsement as a personal affront. Yet the journalist remains unapologetic. “Criticism comes with the territory. My duty is to the public, not to any artist’s fanbase,” he stated.

The incident underscores the tightrope journalists navigate in Ghana’s vibrant but often polarized music scene, where artist rivalries frequently spill into public discourse. Portfolio’s stance highlights a broader debate about media independence in an industry increasingly shaped by celebrity influence and fan culture.

When asked if he regrets the fallout, Portfolio stood firm. “Integrity isn’t negotiable. If staying true to my values costs me a friendship, so be it. The audience deserves honesty,” he concluded.

As the dust settles, Portfolio’s revelations offer a rare glimpse into the ethical dilemmas faced by entertainment reporters—and a reminder that in the clash between truth and allegiance, not everyone bends.