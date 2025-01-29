MC Portfolio Thanks Nana Kwame Jantuah for Life-Changing Support on Asetena Pa

In a heartfelt moment on the popular talk show Asetena Pa, media personality MC Portfolio took the opportunity to publicly express his gratitude to broadcaster Nana Kwame Jantuah, who played a pivotal role in shaping both his career and personal life.

The two appeared as guests on the show, hosted by Akoto Mansa, where the conversation primarily revolved around politics and entertainment. But before the cameras began rolling, MC Portfolio had something important he wanted to say.

Speaking privately with Mansa ahead of the show, Portfolio shared that he intended to acknowledge Jantuah’s instrumental support in his journey. He credited his senior colleague for more than just career advice, revealing that Jantuah’s actions had a profound impact on his life.

As the discussion shifted to personal stories on air, Mansa made an attempt to convey Portfolio’s appreciation. However, the media personality was eager to speak for himself. “Boss, I wouldn’t be here without you,” Portfolio said, his voice filled with deep sincerity. “You didn’t just give me advice; you took real action. You paid my school fees when things were tough, guided me in this industry, and I have been able to sustain myself because of you.”

Jantuah, clearly moved by the unexpected public gratitude, smiled warmly and nodded in acknowledgment. His response was filled with humility: “Sometimes, you don’t realize the full impact of what you do for people. I saw potential in you and did what I could. But hearing this today, I’m proud of the man you’ve become.”

It was a touching moment that underscored the often overlooked but vital role mentorship plays in personal and professional development. In a world where many only focus on their own achievements, Jantuah’s quiet yet powerful guidance stands as a testament to the importance of lifting others up.