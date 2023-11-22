McDan Airlines Secures Commercial Carrier License From GCAA

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted McDan Airlines a commercial air carrier license.

This milestone achievement has garnered much praise from the regulator, lauding McDan’s commitment in reshaping the face of aviation in the country.

The GCAA, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing civil aviation activities in Ghana, expressed confidence in McDan Aviation’s entry into the commercial airline sector.

The granting of the air carrier licence signifies a major turning point in Ghana’s aviation landscape, with McDan poised to ignite a wave of positive transformation.

Speaking at a ceremony for the presentation of the licence, the deputy director-general of the GCAA Daniel Acquah commended McDan for its unwavering dedication to excellence and significant contributions to the logistics industry.

“McDan’s acquisition of a commercial air carrier licence signals a major leap forward in Ghana’s aviation sector. We believe that their unique approach and unwavering commitment to safety and quality will revolutionise the airline industry, propelling Ghana to new heights,” he said.

McDan Airlines, the aviation arm of the McDan Group, is now poised to take flight with an impressive fleet of aircraft that boasts cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art amenities, and a steadfast commitment to safety.

This strategic move not only solidifies McDan’s position as an industry leader but also positions Ghana as a hub of excellence in the global aviation arena.

The new airline aims to redefine air travel in Ghana and position itself as a preferred choice for domestic and international flights.

Furthermore, McDan’s entry into the airline industry is expected to bring about a surge in job opportunities, both directly and indirectly for the benefit of the nation’s economy, a statement from the company said.

GCAA is optimistic that this venture will attract foreign investments into the country and promote extensive growth in the tourism sector, elevating Ghana’s position as a prominent tourist destination in Africa.

The granting of the commercial air carrier licence also underscores McDan Group’s commitment to adhering to the strict safety and regulatory standards set forth by the GCAA.

The company’s emphasis on comprehensive pilot training, robust maintenance protocols, and continual improvement of safety measures ensures the highest level of security for passengers.

Gratitude

In response to being granted the licence, Daniel McKorley, the visionary founder of the McDan Group, expressed gratitude to the GCAA for its support and guidance throughout the process.

“We are honoured to receive the commercial air carrier licence from the GCAA. McDan’s foray into the airline industry is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our zeal to contribute to Ghana’s aviation sector. We look forward to revolutionising air travel within Ghana and beyond,” he said.

As Ghana celebrates this significant milestone in the nation’s aviation history, it is evident that McDan Group’s acquisition of the commercial air carrier license has set the stage for a remarkable transformation in the industry.

With the GCAA’s endorsement and McDan’s dedication to excellence, Ghana is on the brink of an exciting new era in aviation that is sure to captivate the world’s attention.

Background

McDan Aviation first entered Ghana’s air travel space in February 2007 with an Air Carriers Licence (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in February 2007 to operate non-scheduled air-cargo service.

The company currently operates three private jets and a helicopter and provides services such as private jet charter services to individuals to any destination of the world and a helicopter Services for touring, air ambulance, bullion services among others.

It also offers other Fixed Base Operator services including passenger handling, aircraft fueling and maintenance, aircraft handling and ground administration services.

McDan Aviation provides priority immigration services including visa on arrival, lounge services, luxury car rentals, spa services, fine dining upon request, ground handling services, rump services and may more.