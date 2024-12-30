McDan Aviation Disappointed by GACL’s Denial of Access to FBO Terminal Amid Ongoing Discussions

McDan Aviation has expressed its disappointment following the decision by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) to deny the company access to its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) terminal, despite ongoing talks aimed at resolving the issues at hand.

In a statement released by Kwaku Ampromfi, CEO of the McDan Group, the company affirmed its commitment to meeting its financial obligations, noting that substantial payments had already been made in relation to the operation of the FBO terminal. The statement further clarified that an additional payment was made just last week, with plans to continue payments starting in January 2025.

The company also rejected claims that it owes GACL US$3 million, calling such reports inaccurate and misleading. McDan Aviation emphasized that it had been transparent in its dealings and remained committed to resolving any outstanding matters amicably.

The statement also addressed an ongoing legal dispute involving a parcel of land acquired from GACL on Spintex Road in Accra. According to McDan Aviation, a third-party litigation issue has led to court proceedings, and payments related to the land remain on hold until the legal matter is resolved. The company noted that GACL is fully aware of this situation and that the issues concerning the land are unrelated to the dispute over the FBO terminal.

“It is regrettable that GACL has chosen this course of action, especially given that the matters at hand are unrelated,” the statement read.

McDan Aviation reiterated its commitment to dialogue, expressing hope that the ongoing issues can be resolved in a manner that benefits all parties involved.

Read the full statement issued by the McDan Group below.

