McDan Aviation Reopens FBO Operations

McDan Aviation has announced the reopening of our Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services, effective January 20, 2025.

Following a temporary closure, the company is ready to resume its commitment to providing exceptional private jet services to our valued clients.

The reopening comes after a successful resolution with the Ghana Airport Company Limited regarding outstanding financial matters.

“We appreciate the support and collaboration of the Ghana Airport Company during this process, which has enabled us to meet the necessary requirements and return to full operations,” the company said in a statement.

The FBO is a cornerstone of McDan Aviation’s dedication to excellence in private jet services.

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors and once again offer our clients the top-tier service they have come to expect.

From personalized concierge services to state-of-the-art facilities, we are committed to ensuring a seamless and luxurious travel experience.

Key features of our FBO services include:

• Luxury Lounge Access: Enjoy our comfortable and well-appointed lounge, designed for relaxation and privacy.

• Personalized Concierge Services: Our dedicated team is ready to assist with all travel needs, from ground transportation to catering.

• State-of-the-Art Facilities: We provide modern amenities to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for all private jet travelers.

• Safety and Security: We prioritize the health and safety of our clients and staff, implementing enhanced protocols to ensure a secure environment.”

The company invites its clients to experience the renewed excellence of McDan Aviation’s FBO services, adding that their team is eager to assist with all clients private aviation needs and to provide a seamless travel experience.