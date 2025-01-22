McDan Aviation Resumes Operations at Kotoka International Airport After Debt Settlement

McDan Aviation has officially resumed its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services at Terminal 1 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) following an agreement with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to clear outstanding arrears.

This resumption marks the end of a brief operational shutdown that began in December 2024 when GACL suspended McDan Aviation’s operations due to unpaid debts amounting to over US$3.9 million. The debt had been accumulating since 2020, including US$3,995,622.66 and GH¢13,523.37. During the suspension period, McDan Aviation paid GH¢2 million as part of the settlement.

The payment plan agreement, which both parties reached, has now allowed McDan Aviation to return to Terminal 1 and continue its services. A Daily Graphic report on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, confirmed the presence of McDan Aviation’s security personnel and company vehicles at the terminal, signaling that operations were back on track.

In a statement issued the same day, McDan Aviation thanked GACL for its cooperation and support in resolving the issue, enabling the company to resume its private jet services to clients. The company expressed its commitment to continuing the high standard of service it is known for, emphasizing the importance of this resolution to their business operations.

The reopening of McDan Aviation’s FBO services represents a significant step forward for the company, which had faced months of disruption due to the debt dispute. It also signals a positive development in the relationship between McDan Aviation and GACL, allowing both sides to move forward and focus on delivering quality services at one of Ghana’s busiest international airports.