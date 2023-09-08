MCDAN, AYEKOO!!!

It was the Gospel of Salt in Ghana when Electrochem Ghana Limited relished its moment of glory by adding pleasantly to the taste of salt mining and production in Ghana.

Ghana is pleased with the largest salt crow in Africa as the people of Ada take full pleasure in the savour of ownership, and the feeling of self-satisfaction by GaDaŋme that a son of its own soil has been given preference to Ghana to compete in becoming a world leader in salt mining is overwhelmingly thrilling. MCDAN, AYEKOO!!!

JESUITS OF GADAŊME