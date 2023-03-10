McDan Celebrates Women On International Women Day

The Chairman of McDan Group and McDan Foundation, Dr Daniel McKorley (McDan) has celebrated women across the Globe especially the Ghanaian woman.

McDan who is passionate about the welfare of women wished them well and stated that, “Today, we celebrate the women in our various subsidiaries and around the world, their strength, character, courage and achievements, even in the face of challenges. We admire your resilience and we support you. Happy International Women’s Day.”

According to him, women globally have offered great inputs in the quest to building society in varied scopes like health, food and agriculture, science and technology, fishery, building and construction, economics, sports, and even in mining.

He said, they are able to combine perfectly and effortlessly the roles of motherhood, wifehood, and nation building activists and that women have substantially played crucial roles within their countries of origin and beyond towards sustaining peace, development and stability.

McDan said, women are very vital in society and irrespective of their peculiar roles in varied sectors of the economy and nation building, the ordinary woman with no formal skill at all also helps to grow a home, a family and a society, with acts ranging from selection and care of clothing, maintenance of the house, catering for kids to performing other organising and administrative functions of the house.

He applauded them and wished them the best.