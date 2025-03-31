McDan CEO Calls for Stronger Industry Collaboration in TVET Education

Chief executive officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley says technical and vocational education and training (TVET) interventions should be empowering individuals with practical skills that meet the needs of industry.

He observed that some young graduates from technical educational institutions often lack the ability to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in the field of work.

He was speaking at the Chancellor’s public lecture of the Kumasi Technical University and the launch of a history book to commemorate the University’s 70th anniversary.

According to Dr. McKorley, Africa’s future will be shaped by its artisans, engineers and problem solvers who are practically driven to be globally competitive.

“Kumasi Technical University has played a key role in this transformation, but there is still more to be done,” he said. “If McDan has to be part of KsTU, then things must be done differently. I will urge you to be thinking of moving from the current campus to get about 1,000 acres out of this place”.

The KsTU has done seven decades of technical education but is still faced with challenges in the delivery of its mandate.

Dr. McKorley expects the private sector to step up and collaborate with technical universities to provide real-world exposure.

“I have seen firsthand how industries struggle to find skilled workers despite the growing number of graduates. For that matter, I have announced my partnership with KsTU for job opportunities,” he stated.

Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour, noted that an institution like KsTU should have close relationships with Suame magazine and Kantanka industries for the benefit of Ghana’s development.

“Since I became Chancellor, we have worked tirelessly to get industry involved in many of our activities,” he said.

Dr. Addo Kufour said the history book launch tells the story of the school’s past and also serves as a springboard to inspire students for future developmental activities.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who has made this book a reality,” he said.