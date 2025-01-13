McDan Chairman Dr. Daniel McKorley Sponsors Leonard Akoto for UEFA Pro License

Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, has once again demonstrated his commitment to empowering young talent by sponsoring Ghanaian fitness coach Leonard Akoto to attain a prestigious UEFA Pro License in Dubai.

Akoto, currently a fitness coach with Villarreal Dubai, expressed deep gratitude for Dr. McKorley’s generosity, acknowledging the significant role the sponsorship played in helping him achieve this milestone in his career. “I have been able to acquire a UEFA Pro License, with support from Dr. McKorley. I want to use this opportunity to thank him for believing in me,” Akoto stated.

Dr. McKorley, widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts, has long been a strong advocate for youth empowerment in Ghana. Beyond his personal sponsorship, he is also known for initiatives such as the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge and the McDan Mentorship Program, which provide invaluable opportunities for young Ghanaians to gain entrepreneurial skills and career guidance. These programs have helped many unlock their potential and build sustainable futures.

In return for Dr. McKorley’s unwavering support, Akoto has pledged to dedicate his success to the businessman, vowing to work tirelessly and achieve excellence in his career. “I will work tirelessly to win laurels and dedicate them to him as a token of my appreciation,” Akoto said.

Dr. McKorley’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering excellence is not limited to Akoto. Through his mentorship programs, he has empowered hundreds of young individuals, instilling values of resilience and determination. His consistent efforts to provide mentorship and career opportunities reflect his belief in the power of youth to shape the future.

By supporting Akoto’s UEFA Pro License pursuit, Dr. McKorley continues to create pathways for Ghanaian talent to shine on the global stage, reinforcing his commitment to nurturing excellence within the country’s youth.