McDan Cut Sold For Ultra-Modern School Block Project For Catholic University

The Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley and the Head of the McDan Foundation has cut sold for the construction of an ultra-modern school block for Catholic University students in Fiapre in the Bono Region.

The gesture came when the businessman stormed the Region to connect with some Universities in the Region with ‘McDan Youth Connect Programme’.

The construction project which will take about months for completion will serve the University in various ways.

Chief Executive of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has urged students to be ready for challenges in their bid to venture into entrepreneurship.

According to him, “life comes with turbulence, every stage of your life is turbulence as a student. As a young entrepreneur, every minute of your life you face turbulence but the question is, how do you navigate around the turbulence that you face? That makes you thick, that makes you where you are” he said.

Addressing the students, he averred that students have the responsibility to shape their own future, and the world around them, adding that “Responsibility comes in many forms but the word responsibility is what can make and unmake you. Responsibility doesn’t have age, you can have the best Parent in the world, you can have the best Teachers or Lecturers in the world, you can attend the best school like KNUST, but if you are not responsible. There are so many opportunities out there, there are so many things the youth can do but they need to push themselves one step higher and also know that manna will not come from heaven. You need to take a step before you can make it,” he said.

He said the many opportunities to make money required hard work and therefore urged the youth to go the extra mile.

On his part, Prof. Daniel Obeng Ofori. Vice Chancellor of the University and some Board members thanked the humble businessman man for stretching his hands towards them and believe the construction of the block would go a long way to help the school in achieving academic excellence.