McDan Donates 500 Bags Of Dzata Cement & Cash ….. For Sunyani Zongo Mosque Project

The Group Chairman of McDan Group and McDan Foundation, Dr. Daniel McKorley has donated Five Hundred (500) bags of Dzata cement to Muslims in Sunyani.

The donation is to help them complete their ultra- modern mosque which is under construction.

Daniel McKorley also assisted the Muslims with cash donation.

Doing the donation, Dr. McKorley said the Mosque is one of the biggest mosques in the Sunyani Munucipality where most of the Muslims worship, one of many reasons for his donation.

“We saw the project when we came to here and thought it wise to help fastened the process to a successful end,” he said.

He further thanked the Almighty Allah for protecting him and his family and prayed for good health and prosperity in the years ahead.

Naa Alhaji Sulemana Yusif Gangu the Dagomba chief of Sunyani who received the items thanked the Chairman of McDan Group for the gesture.

He said, he was taken aback by the act of generosity displaced by the McDan and thanked him for his kindness and prayed that Allah would help him throughout life.

He said the expansion of the mosque has been supported by many individuals which include government workers, private workers and philanthropists.

He said he admires McDan’s love for all persons irrespective of their religious or political background and render untainted service to help bring growth into the country.

He thanked McDan on behalf of the entire Muslim community and prayed for him.