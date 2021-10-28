McDan Foundation commissions Alkoh Shea butter factory

The McDan Foundation as part of its efforts to promote entrepreneurship in Ghana, has commissioned Alkoh Shea – a sheanut processing factory in the North East Region of Ghana.

The foundation after the commissioning handed the factory to Mr. Alhassan Hamza Akoligo, a young entrepreneur at Nasia, a community in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region, who won the maiden edition of the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The factory, constructed under the auspices of the McDan Foundation is to boost the efforts of women in the community to increase production and add value to their sheanuts.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony Dr. Daniel McKorley, who is the founder of the Foundation and Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, said the McDan Foundation also helped the needy and building billionaires in various communities in the country.

According to him Mr. Hamza Akoligo is a true patriot because he had promised to empower women in Nasia to increase the shea business chain as their main economic venture.

He said women empowerment was key to accelerating the achievements of inclusive national development and encouraged the women to make maximum use of the facility to increase income generation and improve on their livelihoods.

Dr. McKorley noted that the shea butter processing factory would encourage members of the community to desist from destroying the shea trees for charcoal and other activities.

He said Mr. Hamza Akoligo had been mentored on how to run the business, adding that “most of the challenge is the person behind the business.”

Dr. McKorley who was happy about the shea nut business and had also donated a truck to help in the supply and gathering of raw materials for production.

Chief of Nasia, Mazurana Abdullah Mahami, commended the McDan Foundation for helping a son from their soil to establish a factory to help kick away poverty from the community.

He continued that the elders including the Chief would make sure the factory achieve its aim stressing that women would no longer cut down trees for living but rather focus on skill training to get some for living.

Mr. Hamza Akoligo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alkoh Shea Butter, who was excited by the gesture done him by the McDan Foundation, promised to manage the factory for it to get branches in other regions across the country.

He called on the younger generation to remain focus on entrepreneurship and never to lose hope in the field of job creation.