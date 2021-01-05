Mrs Abigail McKorley, wife of Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Shipping has pledged to support the initiative to create awareness on women’s football in Ghana.

The tennis enthusiast believes all girls and women should be involved in some form of sports.

Mrs. Abigail McKorley who is also CEO of Beebies Events has commended the organisers of the upcoming Extravaganza scheduled for the McDan Park at La on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Aishatu Zakaria Ali of ETV and Happy FM will be supported by two budding sports journalists to compare the event which involves a football gala by four female clubs and some exhibition by boxers, karate do performers and an acrobat cyclist.

Rising female artiste, Spency Diva will also entertain the invited guests.

Mrs. Mckorley has promised to award a trophy and medals to the winners of the gala.

The President of Women In Sports Association (WISA), Madam Gloria Commodore aka ‘Mama G’ has also promised to honour the winners.

Meanwhile, Liz Mundi, the organizer of the event has thanked all who are supporting her and appealed to Ghanaian men to support Women’s Football and Women’s Sports in general..

By Naa Amerley Commey