McDan Foundation, RIDNE Support 7,000 Widows in Accra

Over 7,000 widows in Accra benefited from a comprehensive support program initiated by the McDan Foundation in partnership with RIDNE Food Consortium of Ukraine. The event, held under the McDan Widow’s Support Programme, provided free health screening and essential food items to vulnerable widows.

The beneficiaries, drawn from twenty (20) communities within Gamashie and Greater Accra, received a wide range of food items, including wheat flour, canned turkey meat, pasta, dry peas, cookies, sunflower oil, rice cakes, and assorted soft drinks.

The supported communities included Mantse Agbonaa, Lante Maamli, Chokor-T Garden, Zongo lane, Swalaba, Atukpai, Fasse, Chokor, Wato, Adanse, Akoto Lante, Sempe, Bukom, Korle Gonno, Mamprobi, La, Teshie, and Osu amongst others.

The McDan Foundation’s initiative demonstrates its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations, particularly widows, and promoting their well-being and dignity. The partnership with RIDNE Food Consortium of Ukraine underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing social and economic challenges.

McDan Group’s Founder on Supporting Widows: “It Gives Me Joy”

Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley, Founder and Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, has expressed his delight in supporting widows through the McDan Widow’s Support Programme, now in its fifth edition.

Speaking alongside the event, Dr. McKorley emphasized the significance of the programme, which has been providing support to widows for the past five years. This year’s edition saw the partnership with RIDNE, a Ukrainian organization, which Dr. McKorley described as a significant milestone.

“For me, I’m very happy that they saw what McDan has been doing, and they contacted us, and they said they want to be part of it,” Dr. McKorley said. “This is going to be bigger and bigger, and it gives me joy.”

The programme has supported over 7,000 widows in Accra, prior to similar events that took place in the Northern Region, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Takoradi in the Western Region. Dr. McKorley highlighted the challenges faced by widows, citing the high cost of living and their often-forgotten status.

As a seasoned philanthropist, Dr. McKorley emphasized McDan Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) having supported various communities for over twenty (20) years.

“Widows are one forgotten people in this country,” Dr. McKorley said. “So, if you ask me, I’m very excited to be here to celebrate the whole day with them.”

In an exclusive interview, Serhii Kovalchuk, Commercial Director of RIDNE Food Consortium, shared insights into the organization’s partnership with McDan’s

Widow’s Support Programme in Ghana. RIDNE Food Consortium, a Ukrainian-based organization, comprises 11 food factories and 25 farmers, working together to support people in need, both in Ukraine and abroad.

Kovalchuk emphasized the significance of their partnership with Daniel McKorley, founder of McDan Group, in supporting food security projects. This pilot project aims to not only provide aid but also promote economic growth and development in Ghana.

“We want to show that our supporters are supporting both Ukraine’s economy and people in need in Africa,” Kovalchuk stated. “As a second step, we plan to combine food products and develop food production in Africa, specifically in Ghana.”

The food parcels distributed through this partnership contain both Ukrainian products and locally made products from Ghana. This

approach ensures that the support provided is sustainable and beneficial to both economies.

RIDNE Food Consortium’s mission extends beyond providing food aid. The organization focuses on promoting sustainable production methods, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting local communities ². Their partnership with McDan’s Widow’s Support Programme marks a significant step in their efforts to make a positive impact globally.

By Kingsley Asiedu