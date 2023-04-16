McDan Group CEO To Speak At Maiden AfCFTA Business Forum

The AfCFTA secretariat will be hosting a high- level business forum in Cape Town dedicated to bringing key players in trade to review the various facets of the evolving trade zones.

The program is expected to provide a platform for syndicated conversations on the AfCFTA and how to evolve appropriate policies and strategies to realize the goals of the trading regime.

Dr. Daniel Mckorley has arguably emerged as the singularly most notable private sector actor with a sustained working relationship and engagement with the AfCFTA secretariat and the emerging intra continental trading community.

He has been invited to speak on Transport and Logistics.