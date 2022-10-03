McDan Hands Over EMY Tittle To Ibrahim Mahama

The 2021 EMY Africa Awards title holder, Dr. Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan group has handed over the title to Ibrahim Mahama.

Dr. Daniel McKorley won the title when he was adjudged ‘Man of the Year’ award under the honorary awards category at the 2021 EMY Africa Awards.

He was honoured for being very impactful in society, an innovator, a visible team player, a certifiable gentleman and a pillar of the community.

The title for this year, 2022, went to Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Dramani Mahama who was adjudged Man of the Year at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards which took place on October 1, 2022, at the Grand Arena.

The business mogul who is CEO of Engineers and Planners and Dzata Cement was feted by the organizers for his leadership in the area of business.

The black-tie event that saw lots of business people in attendance, had the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as special guest of honour.

Over twenty plaques were given to winners across different categories amid lots of music, food and drinks.

The award seeks to honour and appreciate their progress and impact, which have been remarkable over the years.

The EMY Africa Awards are held annually to honour personalities who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in their diverse fields of endeavour, and are committed to societal progress.

It awards various nominees across a set of categories based on their achievements within the year under review.

The award categories were in two sections; the Honorary Awards and the Competitive Awards, which saw winners chosen from a list of nominees based on results of the voting process and was supervised by EY Ghana.