A new sporting body called the McDan Playing Cards Association has officially been inaugurated in Accra.

The association made up of 14 Playing Cards Clubs are expected to compete in 13-week league competition.

Mr. Daniel McKorley, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies who presented some playing items to the 14 clubs in his address at the inauguration said that supporting the association was key in fostering unity among the youth in the community.

“The people of coastal areas of Accra have an enormous passion for playing cards. So I took it upon myself to support them by providing them with the necessary logistics to help improve the level of competition.

Mr. McKorley added that it was very important to bring the youth together ahead of the December 7 polls.

“We are in an election year I want to you use this opportunity to reinforce the message of peace and unity through playing cards,’’

Mr. Paul Kwei Gabah, President of the Playing Cards Association, was grateful to McDan for supporting the association with the needed logistics to help grow the game.

He believes the sponsorship from McDan would make the league more competitive especially with the rewards attached.

The 14 playing clubs namely, Peace Arrows, Money Team, Victory, Show Boys, Avengers, Mighty Jets, Magic Hands, Nii Sei, Mighty Warriors, Finishing Powers, U-TV, Nii Klan, and Nyame B.K will battle for the ultimate cash prize of GH₵10,000 (1st), GH₵5000 (2nd), GH₵2000 (3rd) with all participating teams taking GH₵1000 each.