McDan Receives Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award

The Founder and Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has been adjudged Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time Award at the 14th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.

The award was in recognition of his visionary and innovative leadership work in the establishment of McDan Group, a Ghanaian conglomerate that delivers a broad spectrum of services in shipping and logistics, oil and gas, aviation construction, salt mining, agribusiness, agro-processing and private security services on Ghana with global offices in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, China, UK and the USA.

Event

The event which was held in Accra last Saturday (March 16) was on the theme: “Promoting Digital Entrepreneurship as a tool for sustainable Digital Economic Development”.

It was organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to celebrate and honour successful entrepreneurs, business executives and public service chief executives who have had significant and positive impact on the economy, sustained business performance and demonstrated outstanding leadership and significant business success in their respective fields over the past years.

About 36 individuals were honoured during the night.

Appreciation

Dr McKorley after receiving the award commended the organisers for recognising his effort and also expressed his appreciation for the recognition he received for his work.

He said the award might be in his name but the true winners were all the dedicated employees who worked day-in and day-out to make the company one of the most recognisable brands in Africa.

He said the McDan team always aimed to work as a family and had a united focus on business goals, which enabled them to work with higher expectations.

“Our collective team efforts have resulted in this incredible result, and it is a great achievement for each team member,” Dr McKorley said.