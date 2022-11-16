McDan suspend his salt development for 3 months to allow indigenes to produce salt for 3 months

Electrochem Ghana has issued a release indicating a cutoff date on which all local mining activities would cease in the company’s concession at Ada Songor.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CUT OFF DATE FOR LOCAL MINING IN ELECTROCHEM’S CONCESSION

Monday, 14th November, 2022, Ada:

In line with Electrochem’s quest to support local economic development and improved household income and livelihood, and in consideration of the current economic conditions in the country, the Management of Electrochem Ghana Limited wishes to announce that pending the completion and handing over of community pans in the under-listed communities, the cutoff date for local mining operations is 31st January 2023.

The communities are; Toflokpo, Bornikope and other communities who are currently engaged in the local salt mining activity.

The cutoff date represents the date on which all local mining activities will cease in the company’s concession and the company will continue its commercial operations to those parts of the concession.

From now until that date, inhabitants of the communities listed above could undertake their local mining activities. During this time, the company will supply the local miners with brine.

However, no one is allowed to mine inside the Songor lagoon and close to the reservoirs. All inhabitants who will be involved in this arrangement will be expected to end their activities and vacate the area on or before 31st January 2023. No one will be allowed to continue working in the area after 31st January 2023.

In view of this, the company will delay the development of its commercial pans in these communities during the given period. However, construction works on the community pans will continue for all the identified project communities without let up.

Electrochem is fully dedicated to the social transformation of the entire Ada state.

About Electrochem Ghana Limited

Electrochem is a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies.

It is the largest salt and chlorine-alkali manufacturing firm in West Africa with a concession spanning 41,000 acres at Ada Songor.

The company which was granted a fifteen-year mining lease to mine and produce salt in the Ada Sangor launched its operations in November 2020 with a target to produce one million (1,000,000) metric tons of salt per annum to supply to both the local and export markets.