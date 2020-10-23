It will be action-packed as top seed Japheth Bagerbaseh meets tough contender Benjamin Fumi in the semi-final stage of the ongoing Mcdan training matches at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

After defeating Samuel Antwi 7-6(4) 6-2 in the quarterfinals, number 1 seed, Bagerbaseh will now lock horns with Fumi who beat off competition from Felix Hammond 6-0,5-7,6-2.

On paper, both players are capable of cruising to the finals but it will take a bit of experience, hard work, and determination to go past the other.

In other games to be played today, number two seed Johnson Acquah will face Reginald Okantey.

Going into the game, Okantey defeated Richmond Armaah 6-2,6-3, whiles his opponent Acquah beats Bernard Ashitey Armaah 6-4, 6-3 yesterday.

In the Women’s singles, Tarkwa-based Tracy Ampah, beat faustina Tagoe

6-3, 6-2 to set a date with Shika Mckorley who defeated the sister, Yayra 6-1, 6-0.

Another big shot is when ladies’ number 1, Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe battle Mariama Ibrahim for a final ticket.

Bruce-Tagoe ended the journey for lawrencia Aghoghorbia after beating her 7-5, 7-5, whilst her tricky opponent Mariama Ibrahim sent Genevieve Kattah home with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

The semi-final matches would be played today at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The championship which started on Monday, October 19, and end on Saturday, October 31 is organised by the McDan Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation.