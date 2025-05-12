McDan Vows to Protect Airport Land Investments Amid Legal Battle

Business mogul Daniel McKorley (McDan) has reaffirmed his commitment to protecting his substantial investments in a prime 16-acre property near Kotoka International Airport, following a recent High Court ruling in favor of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The May 6 court decision granted GACL possession of the land, citing lease agreement violations and $26,296 in unpaid ground rents by McDan’s subsidiaries – McDan Shipping Company and Airport Logistics Limited. The business group has since filed for a stay of execution and launched an appeal, arguing it has been a responsible steward of the property for nearly 20 years.

McDan’s legal team emphasizes the entrepreneur’s transformative impact on the area, including self-funded security patrols since 2012 and construction of warehouses to prevent encroachment. They contend these investments protected the land’s value when others showed no interest in developing the location.

The dispute centers on McDan’s unconventional approach to land acquisition – working directly with traditional leaders from La, Teshie and Nungua rather than formalizing title through the Lands Commission. Supporters view this as evidence of his community-focused development philosophy, while critics question its legal standing.

“This case represents more than property rights – it’s about recognizing pioneering investment that created jobs and secured a strategic asset,” a McDan Group spokesperson stated. The company maintains it will exhaust all legal avenues to protect what it describes as a legacy project that benefited both the aviation sector and surrounding communities.

Industry analysts note the outcome could set important precedents for public-private land agreements in Ghana’s rapidly developing airport enclave. As Accra’s aviation infrastructure expands, the resolution of this dispute may influence how authorities balance investor rights with public interest in critical transportation zones.