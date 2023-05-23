McDan Writes

*MAKE NETWORKING PART OF YOUR LIFE*

Quite often, I see people on LinkedIn sharing how networking helped them land their dream job/opportunity. Some of these testimonies might tempt you to reach out to people in your dream companies or field of work and request a job or chance in the name of “networking.”

But, that strategy hardly works. When you randomly connect with people only to seek favours, you’re more likely to get ignored.

Make networking a part of your lifestyle. Do not do it only when you are going to start a new business, or you are looking for a promotion or a career change. Networking is not just about exchanging business cards, but about building meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals.

Take time to build and nurture your network. Build it when you don’t need it. And that’s simply because relationships take time to begin, develop, and flourish. It is not something that is created overnight.

In the same vein, networking does not gain immediate results. Lasting connections, especially those that last a lifetime, take a lot of effort and work, and they certainly also take a lot of time. Therefore, it is a good idea to practice networking in your daily life, be it personally or professionally.