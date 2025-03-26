McDan Youth Connect returns to Kumasi to empower young entrepreneurs

The McDan Youth Connect initiative is making a highly anticipated return to Kumasi following overwhelming demand from young people eager to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

From March 27 to 29, the program will engage students from three of Kumasi’s top universities, providing them with practical insights on harnessing their potential and becoming key contributors to their communities.

Led by Dr. Daniel McKorley, a renowned entrepreneur, and a team of seasoned business leaders, the event aims to inspire young people to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and equip them with the tools to build and manage successful businesses.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge on innovation, competition in the labour market, and economic productivity—all crucial elements in shaping the next generation of Ghanaian business leaders.

The first edition of McDan Youth Connect in Kumasi received an overwhelmingly positive response, with young participants eager to learn from experts and network with industry leaders.