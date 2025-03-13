McDan’s Alleged Takeover of 37-Lorry Station Sparks Fierce Resistance from Traders

Tensions are escalating at the 37-lorry station as traders fiercely oppose what they claim is an attempt by business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, to take over the land. The traders allege that elements linked to McDan, with the backing of the local Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) leadership, are forcing them out to facilitate the acquisition.

A meeting meant to ease tensions reportedly took a chaotic turn when frustrated traders disrupted proceedings, demanding answers about the legitimacy of the alleged takeover. A video intercepted by The Herald shows traders questioning the legality of the acquisition, with some seen hurriedly packing their belongings.

Amidst the confusion, rumors are circulating that a demolition exercise is set to take place at dawn on Thursday, March 13, 2025, further fueling the traders’ frustrations.

One affected trader, Yaw Kwakye, vowed to resist the takeover, even if it meant putting his life on the line. He also called for clarity on whether the land was sold under the Akufo-Addo administration or the newly formed Mahama government.

McDan has yet to publicly address the allegations, but his reported involvement has intensified the standoff, as traders remain adamant about protecting their businesses and livelihoods.