MCE advises BECE candidates to desist from examination malpractices

Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has urged candidates taking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the municipality, to refrain from examination malpractices to avoid cancellation of their papers.

He made the call when he was accompanied by officials from the Municipal Education Directorate to the five examination centers located in Winneba Senior High School on Monday to wish the candidates well and motivate them as they partake in the examination.

A total of 1,737 candidate from 28 private and 23 public schools, made up of 809 boys and 828 girls in Effutu Municipality registered for the examination but seven absented themselves on Monday, October 17, two out of the candidates were pregnant while two other pregnant girls were absent.

The supervisors at the center informed the team that seven absentees students including two boys were from Winneba State Academy, Methodist C/B, Uncle Rich, UNIPRA North, Emmanuel Light and H/E Junior High (JHS) Schools in Effutu.

Alhaji Kassim encouraged the candidates to remain focused, not to entertain fears, avoid cheating and to write the exams with confidence, to come out with flying colours and enjoy the Free Senior High School policy in place by President Nana Akufu Addo.

He assured them that, if they passed well, the assembly was ready to support them further their education and asked God’s protection and guidance for them throughout the examination period.

Mrs Rose Abbiw, Deputy Director of Education on behalf of Mrs Judith Micah the Municipal director; advised the candidates to comport themselves through the examination to ensure that the municipality recorded incidence free examination.

She urged them to adhere to the rules and regulations pertaining to the exams and tackle the questions with confidence .