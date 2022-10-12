MCE appeals for relief items for flood victims

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, has appealed to non-government organisations, companies and philanthropists for relief items for the victims of the floods in the area.

More than 1,500 people, including school children, have been rendered homeless following a downpour, which hit the municipality and caused the River Densu to overflow its banks on Monday.

Over 145 buildings and personal belongings were also destroyed.

Affected places include Ntoaso, Adoagyiri Shell, Aluta Zone, Nsawam Main Lorry Park, Adarkorgye, Oparekrom, Owuraku, Sakyikrom, Lantei and Soklo.

Mr. Buabeng made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he led newsmen, security personnel and some officials of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to inspect the extent of damage caused by the floods.

He said some of the victims were currently staying with friends and relatives while others were occupying some premises of churches and mosques.

Mr Joshua Krampah, one of the victims at the Nsawam Lorry Park, said all their personal belongings, including money, had been washed away by the floods while businesses such as chop bars stopped operation.

Mr Appiah Peter, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), called for support for the flood victims.