MCE assists Prestea Huni-Valley schools with furniture and school uniforms

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr. Isaac Dasmani has donated furniture and school uniforms to selected schools and pupils in the Municipality.

They include; 30 hexagonal tables, 180 student chairs, four teachers’ tables and chairs and 600 school uniforms.

The furniture were given to Bondye M/A Kindergarten and Bondye Methodist kindergarten schools while pupils in Bondye M/A, Bondye Methodist, and Mbease Nsuta M/A schools received the school uniforms.

Speaking to the media after the donation, the MCE said quality education remained a topmost priority and that the donation was to augment the furniture deficit in some basic schools in the Municipality.

He expressed the hope that the gesture would go a long way to reduce the furniture deficit in schools the municipality.

Mr Dasmani said he was disturbed by reports that KG pupils in Bondye did not have furniture to sit on to learn, and therefore had to mobilise personal resources to ensure they got some.

With the donation, he said the pupils would feel comfortable in class and be able to concentrate on what was being taught them.

He urged the management of the schools to take good care of the furniture and assured that the assembly would acquire additional furniture for the schools within the Municipality.

Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie, the Municipal Director of Education who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed gratitude to the MCE for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that the schools would take good care of the furniture.

She said it would help reduce the pressure in the classroom as some pupils had to share desks.

She added that the joy on the faces of the pupils who received the uniforms would go a long way to boost their confidence in class and also improve on their writing skills.