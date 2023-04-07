MCE assures public of peace, tranquility in Axim

Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, the Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive, has assured the public of peace and tranquility within the municipality following the recent Police and civilian incidence in Axim.

She said there was no cause for any fear and panic in the Municipality because the Municipal Security apparatus was very much on top of security issues and would work effectively to clamp down on such miscreants in society.

Madam Amoah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on actions taken so far by the Municipal Security Council on the recent viral video of an encounter between a police officer and some suspected gangs at an illegal mining site.

The thugs, in the video, stated how they had sorted the police officer out during a site visit and the aftermath, which became a matter of public judgement.

The Officer, trained to protect citizens became a captive of the thugs and began pleading for mercy and could be clearly heard in the video, saying, “you are my people…. why are you doing this to me and the thugs also replying why did you also fail to stop when we asked you to stop us.”

The MCE said some guns were retrieved from the thugs while, the police had made some arrests though the key suspect was still at large.

Madam Amoah also called for community support to help the police in gathering the relevant intelligence to trace the whereabout of the suspect.

Meanwhile, some interaction by the Ghana News Agency with the public have revealed a loss of confidence in the government machinery mandated to protect and ensure the general security of the state.

Nana Adjoa Assifuah, an Organisational Development Expert, said, “I am saddened that a police officer could call such thugs as buddies…Ghana as an organisation needs overhauling of some of these national structures and modes by which people are selected to be part…we need to do proper background checking…I am really disappointed, honestly.”

Nana Kobina Nketiah V, the Omanhene of Essikado traditional area, told the Ghana News Agency that “I have heard with surprise and shock how people have to pay monies to join our security services in recent times…how can this be, a person willing and wanting to service his nation must pay his or her way through? This is unheard off!

A police statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate on Sunday, April 2, 2023, said a search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, who is still on the run, led to the retrieval of three pump-action shotguns.

The Service also pledged to bring perpetrators to face the full rigorous of the laws for sanity.