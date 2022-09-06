MCE bemoans stigmatisation of Persons with Disability

Mrs. Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ahafo Ano North, has advised Ghanaians to desist from stigmatising Person with Disabilities (PWDs) in their various communities.

She said what PWDs in our society needed to boost their confidence as human beings were love and compassion rather than disparaging comments about their disabilities.

Such practices, she said, did not only limit the employment opportunities for PWDs in both public and private sectors, but also supressed their confidence to explore their God-given potentials.

The MCE was speaking at a ceremony to present some items to 51 selected PWDs in the District to support their livelihoods.

The items worth GHC 76,668.00 procured from the Assembly’s share of the Disability Fund included wheelchairs, fridges, industrial sewing machines, poly tanks, ovens, among others.

Mrs. Appiah-Nyantakyi said the provision of the items was to improve the living conditions of the beneficiaries as part of a broader strategy to eliminate poverty among the marginalised in society.

She said the government would continue to support the vulnerable in society to empower them economically and cautioned the beneficiaries to desist from selling the items meant to help them start some businesses.

Mr. Jerry Quofi Haggan, the Municipal Director of the Department of Social Welfare, said his office would ensure regular monitoring to make sure that the items were being used for the intended purposes.

Mr Collins Boakye, the Chairman of the local Chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the government for the support and pledged to monitor the progress of the beneficiaries to ensure the desired results was achieved.