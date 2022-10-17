MCE calls for innovative ways to deal with climate change

Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu North in the Volta Region, called on actors in the Agricultural sector to find creative and innovative ways to deal with climate change to improve agricultural productivity and food sufficiency.

He said the negative impact of climate change on food production and sufficiency could not be overemphasised.

Majority of the population, he said, lived in the rural areas and mostly depended on agriculture for their livelihoods, which was dependent on climate-sensitive factors such as favorable weather conditions.

Mr Avorgbedor made the call at the ninth congregation ceremony of Ohawu Agricultural College where a total of 178 students made up of four batches, have graduated with Diploma Certificate in General Agriculture.

“Rising weather temperatures and changes in rainfall patterns have often directly affected agricultural productivity and human security which eventually affects the outcomes of government policies,” he said.

He appealed to the graduands to take advantage of government’s agricultural policies and support systems for Start-Ups and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to venture into full-scale agriculture and animal rearing to contribute their quota to improving the challenges confronting the agricultural sector of the economy.

“As a country, we have not been spared of the negative effects of the issue of climate change ranging from perennial rise in our sea levels that often displace the people living along the coastal and fishing communities to perennial drought, especially across the northern part of the country.”

Mr Avorgbedor also disclosed that government would continue to play its facilitating role of creating the required enabling environment that promotes agriculture productivity through its flagship programmes such as, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, 1D1F, aimed at promoting food security and reducing hunger and poverty by the end of 2030.

He pledged the Assembly’s continuous support to solving some of the challenges confronting the College.

Togbe Awusu III, a Divisional chief of Afife who chaired the ceremony, charged the graduands to continue learning for growth.

He said there was the need to have food in abundance in the country so, there would not be any need to resort to the International Monetary Fund for support.

Sadig Adams, a 2019 Diploma graduate, in an interaction with the GNA, called for an end to the delay in issuing certificates to deserving graduates.

Mr Prince Nyikplorkpo, Vice Principal of the College in charge of academics, however, assured of plans put in place to ensure that subsequent batches graduated within one year of completion.