MCE calls for support for PWDs

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called for collective efforts in supporting persons with disability (PWDs) to be economically independent.

That, he said, would enable them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He particularly entreated multinational companies in the country not to leave out PWDs in their corporate social responsibilities, citing AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine as a good example worthy of emulation.

Mr Adansi-Bonah was speaking at a ceremony in Obuasi to present start-up kits to graduates of the Ghana Employment and Social Protection Programme (GESP).

The GESP is an integrated training programme being implemented by the Government with funding from the European Union (EU).

It aims at enhancing social protection for vulnerable groups and creating decent employment opportunities for them to effectively contribute to inclusive growth in Ghana.

The trainees were provided with industrial sewing machines, tables and heavy duty tool boxes to start their businesses in their chosen vocations.

Mr Adansi-Bonah said although the Government had rolled out several social intervention programmes to support PWDs, it was important for other stakeholders to complement its efforts to empower them to earn decent living.

He charged the beneficiaries not to allow their disability to limit their potential saying they had the ability to achieve whatever goals they wanted.

The MCE encouraged them to make good use of the tools to justify the investment made in them by both the Government and donors.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, the Municipal Social Welfare Officer, said the beneficiaries were selected after a rigorous process with 16 people meeting the selection criteria, but only nine could complete the training.

Ms Josephine Kuukye, a beneficiary, commended the Government and the EU for the training and urged people with any form of disability to take advantage of the programme to improve their living conditions.