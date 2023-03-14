MCE calls for the promotion of education, innovation and entrepreneurship

Mr. Frank Aidoo, the Akuapim South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has advised citizens to help promote education, innovation and entrepreneurship for economic growth and job creation in the country.

They must also be empowered to actively participate in the development of the country by encouraging a culture of creativity and excellence.

Mr. Aidoo was speaking at the recently independence anniversary celebration noted that the theme for the anniversary sought to remind citizens of the importance of teamwork to achieve a common goal.

“We must remember that it is only through our collective efforts that we can build a stronger and more prosperous Ghana despite the challenges we face”, he said.

Notwithstanding the country’s achievements made in terms of peace, democracy and governance, Mr. Aidoo, said, “we face challenges such as poverty, unemployment, climate change among others”.

As a result, he called on all citizens across the country to embrace the spirit of patriotism and unity.

“Let us patronize the interests of our nation above individual interests and work together to achieve our shared aspirations”, he noted.