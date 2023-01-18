MCE calls for unity among leaders and residents of Akporman and Boi

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has appealed to leaders and residents of Akporman and Boi to coexist peacefully to facilitate the development of both communities.

She said it was necessary for the chiefs and people of both towns to dwell together in peace and unity, saying unity was a catalyst for the development of the area.

Mrs Mann appealed during the official opening of the Akporman-Boi Clinic at Boi in the Municipal.

The Clinic, open to the public to access healthcare services, is a Social Investment Fund (SIF) project completed in late 2019 but had not been in use due to the lack of the required equipment and certification to commence operations.

“Upon assumption of office in October 2021, I moved to get the facility functional by initiating processes to operationalize it. In June last year, I handed over various medical items to the Health Directorate of the Assembly for the operationalization of the Clinic, tasking them to ensure the facility starts operations within the shortest possible time,” Mrs Mann noted.

She said subsequently the Health Directorate requested for the purchase of some essential items needed to start running Out-Patience Department (OPD) services, which the Assembly has granted and procured.

“The items included manual 3-beds, refrigerators, deluxe stethoscopes, Omron X4 apparatus and nebulizers, digital thermometers and weighing scales, and paramedic plus oximeters. The Assembly also provided streetlights which were complemented by the Boi Residents’ Association’s to illuminate the premises and improve security.”

The MCE said since then, the Health Directorate began basic healthcare services including weighing and secured National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) certification to enable the people to access it.

She said access to the clinic was not limited to any section of the communities and stressed the overriding significance and benefits of the facility to their health needs.

Mrs Mann assured the traditional leaders of her and the Assembly’s determination to facilitate the acquisition of all the requisite logistics to ensure the facility operates optimally to address the basic health needs of the people.

Mr Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Presiding Member for GEMA advised the people to take their health issues seriously and register with the NHIS to enable them to access the approved services.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, charged the leaders of the community to own the facility and help maintain it to serve its purpose.

He urged the people to visit the facility regularly for healthcare and not wait till their conditions worsen and encouraged them to take advantage of the NHIS to access quality healthcare.

Mr Moses Ola Dowuona, Assembly Member for Abokobi Electoral Area, who was instrumental in the construction and subsequent operationalization of the Clinic, expressed appreciation to the MCE and the Assembly for the swiftness in ensuring the clinic’s functionality.

The Regent of Boi, Nii Narku Nortey, and Chief of Akporman, Nii Adjei Akpor I, both expressed gratitude to the Assembly and the MCE for their efforts in advancing the developmental cause of the communities and appealed for an Ambulance to serve the people in the area.

The durbar was attended by a cross-section of the communities including representatives of the Boi Residents’ Association, Boi Muslim Chief, Chief Yawuza Abubakar, Police Commander for the Ayi-Mensah-Abokobi District, Chief Superintendent Edward Tetteh, Crime Officer, DSP Asante, Heads of Departments and Units.

The facility has an Outpatient Department (OPD), wards, consulting rooms, among others and connected to electricity with water from a mechanized borehole.