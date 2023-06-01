MCE cautions residents not to dig across roads to fix pipelines

The Municipal Chief Executive of Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) had asked the residents to desist from digging across roads to connect pipelines to their homes.

He said anyone who wants to extend water to their homes would need to tap across the roads must consult the Assembly.

Mr Laryea said the assembly would not hesitate to arrest anyone who digging across any of the roads under construction to connect any pipeline.

The MCE said this during public engagement at the Gethsemane Presbyterian Church at Achimota, Accra.

The public engagement brought together Chiefs, Assembly members, opinion leaders and residents and areas to benefit from the road construction include Achimota, Abofu, Akweteyman and Lapaz New market.

During a tour at Achimota, the GNA saw pipelines in some gutters.

In some instances, the pipelines were constructed over drainage.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Laryea said the Assembly would be benefitting from a 20-kilometre road construction this year and the two contractors were expected to move to site for work to commence hence the need to engage the public to facilitate the smooth kick start of the project.

Mr Laryea explained that before construction begins, the assembly would have to sensitize residents on the need to remove structures that impede work and appealed to the residents to desist from stealing construction materials such as sand, and clippings among others.

The MCE was elated that the government agenda of Year of roads had been extended to the assembly adding “no Member of Parliament was constructing any road in the various areas.”

The MCE after the community engagement toured some of the areas, where the construction was expected to take place.

In a related development Ms Mawufemor Nyonator, an Administrator of National Disaster Management Organsation (NADMO) of the assembly appealed to residents to desist from dumping refuse in gutters.

She said the bad practice could result in floods.

Ms Nyonator advised residents against practices which could result in fire outbreaks.