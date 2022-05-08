MCE charges Churches To Promote Activities Of Local Assemblies

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South, has called on Churches to champion activities of the local Assemblies for rapid growth.

He said there was the need for religious leaders to engage their members on the importance of ‘citizen participation and compliance’ at the local level.

This he said, would help the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in meeting their developmental targets.

Mr Nyahe made this appeal in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of this year’s ‘Presbytery Representative Conference’ by the Akatsi Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church.

He commended the Church for the key roles played towards complementing governments developmental drives over the years.

Mr Nyahe also assured the Church of his support in promoting some activities of the Church for spiritual growth and stability.

Pastor Moses Sepenu, President of Akatsi Local Council of Churches, reiterated the need for religious bodies to remain united for a common purpose.

The conference, on the theme ‘Faithful Stewards,” recorded representatives from the various parishes and Districts of the Church which served as the local synod, the highest decision-making body of the church.

Mr Bernard SK Attatsi, special guest and Senior Committee Member of the Church, charged leaders to uphold truth and order in every aspect of life.

Some Heads of Department, also attended the event which was held at the Shalom Chapel Auditorium of the Church at Akatsi.