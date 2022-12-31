MCE commends Ho Assembly staff

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has commended the staff of the Assembly for their effective collaboration and support in the discharge of his duties.

He said the most valuable asset of any organisation was its skilled human resource and without the dedication and commitment of the staff of the assembly, he would not have achieved any success.

Mr Bosson was speaking at a get-together organised by the assembly, and the commissioning of a new office block for the MCE, the Municipal Coordinating Director and the Secretariat of the Assembly.

The MCE said they were on course in delivering their promises to the people as lots of life changing projects had been executed and more would be carried out in 2023 to transform the lives of the people.

He said they would continue to improve the Internally Generated Fund of the Assembly to undertake more projects in both urban and rural areas of the municipality for accelerated socioeconomic development.

Mr Bosson thanked chiefs and queen mothers for their support in maintaining peace and security in the municipality and appealed to them to continue with the good work to move the municipality forward.

He said he would continue to count on the good counsel of the traditional authorities and urged all and sundry to work hard towards the forward match of the municipality to lift it to “where we all want it.”

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Awafiaga (Warlord) of Asogli State commended the MCE and the Assembly for their good work and various measures put in place to enhance the development of the municipality.

He appealed to the MCE and the government to fix the Captain Nfodjo Road to help reduce traffic on the OLA- Market Road.

Mr Augustus Awity, the Regional Coordinating Director, underscored the need for hard work, discipline and perseverance to achieve one’s new year resolutions.

He charged the staff of the Assembly to work hard and remain united to achieve the goal of the assembly in promoting the development of the area.