MCE donates to Ative CHPS Compound in Ketu North

Mr Anthony Avorgbedor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu North in the Volta Region, has donated some items to the new Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound facility at Ative.

Among the items presented included medical bed with mattresses, plastic chairs, street lights, and others aimed at ensuring community members get access to quality healthcare delivery.

Mr Avorgbedor, told the Ghana News Agency that the gesture was to help begin operations at the new CHPS Compound.

He appealed to the facility users to make proper use of items “so more could be added later .”

Mrs Sefakor Alornyo, the Ketu North Municipal Director of Health Services on behalf of the staff, expressed gratitude to the MCE for the kind gesture.

She assured him of putting the new facility to its intended target and purpose.

The Ative CHPS Compound has two community health nurse, a midwife, and one enrolled nurse.