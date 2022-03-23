MCE Expresses Readiness To Sanitise Streets Of Nkwanta South

Nkwanta South
Nkwanta South

Mr Bright Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nkwanta South has disclosed his outfit’s readiness to make the principal street of the  Municipality cleared of hawkers and street sellers giving it some beautification and the cleanest in Ghana.

The Municipal Chief Executive interracting with  newsmen during a decongestion  exercise carried out by the Assembly to clear off traders who have invaded the street blocking the pavement said, he has given them enough time to relocate but they have failed, hence, the final decision.

It will be recalled that, in January 2022, the Municipal Assembly gave the street traders up to February 1st to relocate but the traders unofficially pleaded to be given another chance or even pay taxes  to the  Assembly to continue to sell on the street since there is not enough space in the market to accommodate all.

The Assembly gave another chance up to February 19th, 2022, but was ignored by the traders, which the MCE described as acting in bad faith.

The Municipal Assembly in an operation on Tuesday have decended on them with a taskforce to move them out.

Some of the traders lamented and cried out begging the Municipal Assembly to temper justice with mercy and offer an extension.

The traders contend that the system is hard already and they will have no place to go when sacked adding that, it is this trading that is enabling them to survive with their children and to even pay for their education.

They are therefore appealing to the Assembly to be a little more patient with them.

