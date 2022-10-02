MCE expresses worry about deplorable nature of link roads in Sissalla East

Mr Yakubu Fuseini Batong, the Sissalla East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has expressed worry about the deplorable nature of some link roads in the Municipality.

He said though the entire road network in the Sissalla enclave had been bad others were in a very sorry state needing urgent attention.

Mr Batong told the GNA in Tumu that the roads that need urgent attention included Tassor-Bechemboi, Nabulo-Duu East, Nabugubelle – Nmanduanu – Tasor through kouruboi.

Others are the Tumu – Kassana-puori, lilixia – Nanpkwie, Sakia – Nanchalla through Pieng, Nmandanu – Yigantu – Sumboru, Dagi – lilixia and Bugubelle – Jejan – sentie roads.

He said currently the Assembly was doing all it could to ensure that culverts were constructed for easy flow of water so as not to wash away the roads

Mr Batong appealed to all communities to remain patient with the assembly since everything was being done to ensure that the bad roads were worked on to alleviate their plight.

He said the areas mentioned were all major food production areas and stressed the importance of good roads to link all communities in the area.

On the main Tumu-Navrongo road, Mr Batong said the MAWUMS construction firm was on site and expressed the hope that portion of the road would be tarred before 2024.

He appealed to the people to have faith in the NPP since every promise the party made would be fulfilled.