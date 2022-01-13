MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai visits accident victims

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Amoah has visited victims of Monday’s fatal accident that claimed 13 lives at Anhwiaso in the Western North Region.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, January, 10, at Anhwiaso-Tanoso off Bibiani-Sefwi Bekwai road involving a Metro Mass bus and a sprinter also left several others injured.

The MCE announced that arrangements were being made to transfer the victims who were in critical condition to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment.

The MCE who visited the victims on behalf of the Western North Regional Minister, Mr Richard Obeng, said his outfit was committed to providing the necessary support to the injured victims.

He stated that two of the victims who were pregnant women were responding to treatment at the hospital.

He attributed the unfortunate incident to the reckless driving by the Sprinter driver who made a dangerous overtaking in a sharp curve between Anhwiaso-Tanoso stretch of the road.

The MCE advised drivers especially, tricycle “Pragya” riders to be law-abiding, comply with road safety regulations to avoid such accidents from occurring to save innocent lives.