MCE for Ho honoured by Shia community at Easter homecoming

The border community of Shia in the Ho Municipality has honoured Mr Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, at its 2022 Easter Homecoming Celebration.

The MCE, who was approaching a year in office, had become known for his relentless drive at transformation, resulting in the opening of some long-neglected roads in the Municipality.

He had a maternal lineage in the colonial border town, and the Paramount Chief hosted him to a durbar at the forecourt of the royal palace, where he was adorned in sacred beads, and praised for resounding efforts.

Community leaders, and political heads including Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ho Constituency, joined a string of praise singers of the MCE.

The MP said Mr Bosson’s endorsement overrode political affiliations and promised to support his developmental endeavors.

“Some of us were settled, when we heard the President had nominated him. NDC will support Divine to ensure Ho is developed,” Mr Kpodo stated, and mentioned among others, collaborative efforts at securing a befitting office complex for the Municipality.

He said the collaboration would also focus on improving education in the Municipality and urged the community to continue to support the MCE.

The MCE thanked the community for the honour, and thanked also the traditional leaders for their support towards his elevation to leadership.

“I have come as an action MCE to work to take the Ho Municipality to the highest level, and I am ready day and night to promote the good of the community and the Municipality,” Mr. Bosson said.

He charged the community to channel the self-help spirit of their predecessors, and on which the colonial settlement was built and be developed.

The homecoming celebration was attended by natives and non-natives, and featured family gatherings, sports tournaments, musical concerts and a beach-themed evening rave at the local riverside.

Mr. Michael Lagble, Chairman of the Greater Accra branch of the Shia Citizens Association, announced the launch of the community’s traditional festival this year, and an amount of GHC100,000 to be raised towards the event.

He appealed to the natives in the diaspora to consider investing in the community and to help develop its tourism and industrial potential, adding that the appointment of an indigene to the highest office in the Municipality should encourage all.