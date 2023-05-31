MCE Hands Over 400 Furniture To Education Directorate …And Support Police

The Ga – North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Simon Sekyim has handed over 400 pieces of furniture to the Education Directorate to enhance teaching and learning in the Municipality.

The furniture made up of 400 dual desks would be distributed to selected schools within the Municipality.

In handing over the furniture to the schools through the Shai-Osudoku Education Directorate at the forecourt of the Assembly, the DCE said the donation formed part of the Government’s vision to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

The Education Director, Mrs. Esther Jones – Safo the Municipal Director of Education who received the furniture on behalf of the beneficiary schools was thankful to the MCE as well as the Government for the support.

The MCE after the Presentation visited the Mile 7 police station to know the challenges they are facing in the municipality and also presented office tables and chairs to the station.

He also promised them a vehicle for their operations.