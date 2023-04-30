MCE outlines programmes and projects for 2023 in Hohoe municipality

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) says a number of programmes and projects will be rolled out in the Municipality by the end of 2023.

He said the implementation of the programmes and projects were in pursuant of the President’s development agenda in addition to his vision for the growth of the Municipality.

Mr Awume delivering his sessional address to the General Assembly during the First Ordinary Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Hohoe Municipal Assembly on the theme: “Partnership for Enhanced Local Governance” said under social development service, a total of five mechanized boreholes would be provided and completed.

He said there would also be a construction of meat shop with mechanized borehole system, procurement of 30 skip containers, ten tricycles and 1000 240 litre household bins.

Mr Awume said he would provide support for Persons With Disabilities in the forms of materials and start-up capitals and other financial assistance.

He said under agriculture, Farmer Based Organizations (FBOs) and individual farmers would be trained in standards and regulations, post-harvest management and agribusiness, provide support for FBOs for exportation of produce and undertake public education on zoonotic diseases.

Mr Awume said Community-based Health Planning and Systems (CHPS) Compound with mechanized borehole and ancillary facilities would be constructed, expand Health Centers with mechanized boreholes and also undertake immunisation for all children against killer diseases under health projects.

He said for education projects there would be construction of four 3-Units and one 2-Units classroom blocks, two 10-Seater Water closet toilets with mechanized boreholes, rehabilitation of Municipal library, classroom blocks and provision of both pupils and students, and teachers’ furniture.

Under Business and Trade Development, the MCE said he would develop and support youth entrepreneurial skills development and business, register and develop capacity of 100 Micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He said he would under infrastructure and human settlement projects, reshape Alavanyo Abehenease-Tsatsadu Waterfalls feeder road, provide logistic for the operations of the 12 Disaster Volunteer Groups (DVGs), re-organize dormant DVGs and organize capacity building program for them on Disaster Management and Income generating activities.

Mr Awume said he would also grade 20km selected urban roads in the Municipality, do a sport improvement of 20km of feeder roads and construct speed rumps at vantage points to regulate vehicular speeding and accidents.

He said he would reconstitute and provide needed funds to support the establishment of tourism clubs in selected schools, support the activities of the tourism related Development and also develop fliers, construct billboards and other souvenirs to market all the Tourism Sites in the Municipality.

Mr Awume said he would build the capacity of the staff of the Assembly, Decentralized Departments and Assembly Members while providing all needed logistics and funds for service delivery.

He said he intended to collaborate and closely work with the Member of Parliament, Assembly Members, the traditional authorities, the citizenry, Management and Staff of the Assembly and indeed all other stakeholders and groups for the achievement of the goals for the Municipality.

“We can and we will achieve more in all the sectors of agriculture, education, health, sanitation, water, roads, infrastructure, business and enterprises if we can improve on our approaches to the work as duty bearers.”

Mr Awume noted that as of December 31, 2022, the Assembly has been able to successfully implement most planned programmes and projects under all sectors.

“This contributed immensely towards achieving the development goal of the Municipality such as laying a strong foundation for accelerated economic and social development.”