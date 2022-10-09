MCE presents furniture to Nkwanta South education directorate

The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly, has donated one 1,000 dual desks to the Nkwanta South Ghana Education Directorate for onward distribution to schools in the area.

It is in addition to the five hundred (500) desks presented earlier this year by the assembly.

During the handing over, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Bright Lenwah expressed the hope that the presentation of desks would help in the provision of quality education for the young ones, serving as the basis for the development of the Municipality.

He pledged the Assembly’s continued support to the Education Directorate with the necessary planning.

Mr Jonathan Kosinah, the Municipal Director of Education expressed gratitude to the Assembly and promised to ensure that the furniture was maintained.

He also thanked the Assembly for creating some 3,000 sitting spaces for school children. With these desks and appealed for more support from other benevolent individuals and institutions towards improving the standard of education in the municipality.