MCE presents furniture to Tarkwa-Nsuaem Education Directorate

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented 315 furniture to the Education Directorate for further distribution to 31 schools within the Municipality.

The furniture is comprised of 125 mono and 120 dual desks, 20 hexagonal tables, 20 teachers’ tables and 10 computer tables with 20 chairs.

Presenting the items, Mr Kessie said the Education Directorate made a request to the assembly to provide these educational materials to aid teaching and learning.

He stated that as the assembly strives to provide a conducive environment for the pupils to study, they should work hard and come out with good grades.

Mr Kessie tasked the Education Directorate to deepen their collaboration with the assembly and provide them with reports on what happens in the various schools so they could offer the needed assistance.

“As we speak disasters are disturbing us, if you go to Mahamo a school had its roof ripped off though a new one was being constructed for the community. Dompim, Bonsaso and other communities have similar challenges. We are appealing to our stakeholders to support us by raising funds to solve these problems”.

The Deputy Municipal Director of Education, Mr William Boss Baiden, receiving the items, thanked the assembly and pledged to ensure proper maintenance of the furniture to enable them to last for future generations.

He appealed to the assembly to continue to support the Directorate to bring education closer to the citizens in the municipality.