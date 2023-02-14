MCE presents relief items to victims of Eremon SHTS fire disaster

Mr Jacob Dery, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented some relief items to the Eremon Senior High Technical School (SHTS) after fire last week destroyed the females’ dormitory.

The items included 10 bags of sugar, 200 packs of sanitary pads, 680 pieces of geisha soap, 400 pieces of toilet rolls, 170 bars of key soap, and powdered milk.

Presenting the items at the weekend, Mr Dery said the donation was to help the 170 female students displaced after the disaster.

He said the relief items were an interim intervention from the Municipal Assembly and encouraged the students to exercise patience while they took steps to work on the dormitory block.

“We wished it didn’t happen, but once it has happened, what do we do? The best is to look for solutions to address what has happened,” he explained.

Mr Issah Ibrahim Shaibu, the Headmaster of the school, thanked the MCE for supporting the school in its time of need.

He appealed to well-meaning members of the public to support the students in any form to enable them recover from their losses and to return to their academic activities.

Mr Sampson Abu, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, also presented some relief items to the school to help cushion the victims.

The items included 20 cartons of Alife soap, 31 dozens of ladies’ panties, five (5) boxes of disposable pad panties, seven (7) packs of sanitary pads, and two rolls (60 yards) of school uniforms.

The fire at the Eremon SHTS destroyed the whole block of the girls’ dormitory, displacing 170 students.

The victims had all their belongings including stationary, monies, school uniforms, and food items among others destroyed.