MCE promises to run an open-door administration in Juaben

Mr Omane Aboagye, the newly appointed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, has promised to run an open-door administration to ensure total development of the Municipality.

The MCE who recently received overwhelming endorsement of the Assembly believes everyone has a role to play in pushing the development agenda of the municipality.

He made the observation when he paid a courtesy call on the Juaben Traditional Council to thank the chiefs for their massive support when he was nominated for the position of MCE by the President.

Mr Aboagye asked for the blessings, prayers, advice and cooperation of the traditional leaders to accelerate the development of the Municipality.

Accompanied by the Presiding Member, Mr Osei Tutu, some heads of departments, and Assembly Members, the MCE thanked the President for the confidence reposed in him and promised to deliver to the expectations of all stakeholders.

Daasebre Otuo Siribour ll, the Paramount Chief for Juaben Traditional Area, thanked the MCE and his entourage for the visit and charged him to work in the interest of the people as the representative of the President.

He counselled the MCE to serve the people with respect, honesty, humility, and integrity, adding that he should resist the temptation to lord over the people as a leader.

He assured the MCE of the unflinching support of the Traditional Council for his administration in order to accomplish his vision for the municipality.