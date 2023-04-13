MCE puzzled over Progress of Agenda 111 Project

Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Kusi Boadum has expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of work on the ‘Agenda 111’ project located at Odumasi, the capital of Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region.

The MCE, accompanied by the Municipal Engineer and other staff of the Assembly told the three contractors executing the work that he is not happy with the current status of work at the site when they paid unannounced visit to access the progress of the work.

He said he is happy about the project and how the work started, however, he is just not happy about the progress of work.

He said expectations among the Chiefs and residents in the District for the completion of the project were high, and further stressed the need for the Contractors to speed up the progress of work.

MCE task Consar Limited, a Kumasi-based Italian-Ghanaian building construction and civil engineering company putting up the 100-bed capacity hospital with a mortuary, wards and other auxiliary facilities and the other two sub-contractors, Build-Us Ltd and Chi-Yuls Ltd to redouble their efforts to ensure that the contract is completed on schedule.

Hon. Evans Kusi Boadum said he will constantly pressure the contractors to speed up the work since the project is a life-saving project for the people of the municipality and beyond.